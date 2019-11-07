Olympic medallist Eilidh Doyle visits Dundee school to inspire next generation of athletes

Star athlete Eilidh Doyle swapped the track for the classroom and helped inspire the next generation of medal winners.

The 32-year-old Olympic medalist is currently on a mini-tour of Scottish schools as part of a project to help break down barriers for kids to take part in sport.

And it is also giving Eilidh, a former PE teacher at Perth Grammar, the chance to dip her toe back into education and prepare for the day she has to hang up her spikes.

She said at her tour of Braeview Academy: “I am expecting a baby at the end of January and talking about running again at the end of March, if I go back.

“When I found out I was pregnant I knew I was having a down year and contacted one of my former colleagues, Suzanne Hargeaves, who is now senior education officer for health and wellbeing at Education Scotland.

“She said, ‘Why not do some work for me?’ and here I am visiting Dundee, then schools in Skye, Glasgow and Uddingston. It is like a mini-tour.

“But it lets me see what’s available when I am retired.

“I talk to the kids about various barriers and the impact of social media, both positive and negative, and I also talk to them about my athletics journey.”

The barriers include families struggling to afford transport costs to and from sports events, plus supplying kit.

Eilidh is now forging links with sportscotland, the Scottish Government and Transport Scotland to help pupils access the world of sport, boost confidence and help with mental health issues.

She said: “We can work on supplying free bus passes while funding could be made available for equipment and I hope to help by nudging people in the right direction to provide that.

“Sport has been a massive part of my life and I get a lot out of it. Kids can have such positive experiences from sport which they can carry through life socially, physically and mentally.”

Eilidh, who won bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in the 4x400m relay, brought a buzz to Braeview where even head teacher Lesley Elder had a selfie taken with her at the start of the visit.

Pupils were treated to shorter individual talks while the day wound up with a presentation to dozens of kids and staff.

Ms Elder said: “It is great to have Eilidh at our school and she absolutely reiterates our values including that of ambition.

“I am just grateful Eilidh came here because we are the only school in Dundee she is visiting and the pupils loved it.

“She only has a short time, about 40 weeks, to work on this project and it is ideal for her with her not competing at the moment.”

PE teacher Laura Seffen told how she played a role in luring Eilidh to Braeview, which is still coming to terms with last year’s devastating fire.

She said: “Active Schools got in touch by sending out an email asking if anyone would like a visit. Straight away I fired back an email saying we would love to have Eilidh visit and give a presentation to pupils.

“We are very lucky to have her visit our school.”