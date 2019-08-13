Olympic curler to open new Aldi store in Dundee at the end of the month

Supermarket giant Aldi is to celebrate the opening of a brand new store on Myrekirk Road, Dundee at the end of the month.

The opening will take place on Thursday August 29 at 8.00am.

The new 1,254 sqm of retail space in the Myrekirk Road store will be the third Aldi in Dundee.

Exclusive offers will run throughout opening day, and the first 30 customers through the door will receive a complimentary bag of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range.

The new store will also bring a number of job opportunities to the area.

To celebrate the store opening, store manager Owen Whyte and his team will be joined by Olympic bronze medalist curler, Victoria Chalmers, to cut the red ribbon on opening morning.

Mr Whyte, said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Dundee. It’s set to be a special day as we’ll be celebrating the opening of Aldi’s third store in the area and having Scottish Olympic hero, Victoria Chalmers, join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Victoria Chalmers said: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store on Myrekirk Road. It will be great way for me to give back to the local community who have supported me throughout my sporting career, and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its endless support of Team GB.”