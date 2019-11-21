Olympian Eilish McColgan visits Dundee schools to inspire kids to follow their dreams

Pupils at St Peter and Paul and Claypotts Castle primary schools received inspiring assemblies as they welcomed an Olympic visitor.

Dundee-born runner Eilish McColgan paid a visit to the two primary schools to deliver talks on her life in sport.

The middle distance athlete ran at both the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Eilish is the daughter of gold medal winner Liz McColgan and was raised and trained in Dundee, giving her the opportunity to be a direct inspiration to local kids.

She said: “I gave two talks to Ss Peter and Paul Primary and Claypotts Castle Primary.

“It was great to meet the enthusiastic kids and give them an insight into my life as a professional athlete.

“Hopefully my talks inspired a few of them to follow their dreams, not just in sport, but to give 100% at anything they set their minds too.”