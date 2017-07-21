Pop superstar Olly Murs has promised Dundee to “see ya next time” after putting on a spectaculor show last night.

Thousands of fans left Slessor Gardens happy after the X Factor star smashed it at the Waterfront.

The popular X Factor star played a gig packed with fans’ favourites including Heart Skips a Beat, Troublemaker and Grow Up.

After the concert, Olly took to social media to praise the crowd.

He tweeted:

Crocodile "DUNDEE" 😝👍🏻

You Danced, you Sang, you went Mad! Love ya see ya next time😘 pic.twitter.com/QWuUopCAH4 — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) July 20, 2017

Prior to the gig, the rain threatened to dampen the mood. However, the weather came good in the end with the brollies and ponchos not needed.

Louisa Johnson, also from the hit ITV show, took to the stage before the main man.

She did a fantastic job impressing fans with covers of Justin Bieber’s Love Yourself and Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You in addition to her own hit songs like Bad Habit before returning to duet with Olly.

The show was non-stop with the multi-million record-selling music sensation superbly supported by hit eleven-piece band and three backing singers.

See tonight’s Evening Telegraph for a special eight-page picture pull-out from last night’s concert.