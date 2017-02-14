Olly Murs is coming to Dundee, it was announced today.

The 32-year-old Essex lad is the third major act to be confirmed for the city’s newest concert venue at Slessor Gardens.

His support artist for his visit to the City of Discovery will be the 2015 X Factor winner Louisa Johnson, who will be joining Olly on his July 20 gig, part of his summer tour.

The announcement follows in the footsteps of UB40 and Little Mix, who have both already revealed they will play the outdoor venue this summer.

Will Dawson, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “This announcement makes it a hat-trick of top talent for the city this summer and offers gig-goers in Dundee, and beyond, the chance to experience a very special artist at a unique location. Slessor Gardens gives us the flexibility of staging large-scale outdoor gigs and is proving to be a powerful draw for promoters and artists.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Olly, one of British pop music’s biggest stars, will undertake his biggest number of headline shows across the UK this summer. Dundee is the latest city to be added to his schedule, with Olly adding: “I am thrilled to play outdoors at the Slessor Gardens in Dundee.

“I love performing in Scotland — the audiences are always so receptive and fun.

“It’s going to be an amazing gig on 20 July.”

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, chief executive of LHG Live — the promoters responsible for both Little Mix and Olly coming to Dundee — explained: “We are delighted to be working with Olly Murs on his UK Summer Tour.

Olly is one of the best male solo artists in the UK and the perfect artist for our venues.”

Since Olly shot to fame in 2009 as a contestant on the X Factor, he has recorded four multi-platinum albums, produced four Number 1 singles, and has total record sales exceeding 10 million.

He has since become the most successful solo artist ever to come from X Factor.

The 19-year old singer is the youngest ever winner of the talent show.

Tickets for Olly’s July concert will go on general sale on Friday at 9am.

Tickets for Little Mix’s Slessor show sold out in a number of hours.

Ms Doogan-Hobbs saying she’d be very surprised if Olly’s show didn’t follow the same suit.