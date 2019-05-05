Olly Murs meets Oor Wullie ahead of Scottish gig

Pop superstar Olly Murs met Oor Wullie this weekend in Glasgow.

Olly took time out ahead of his sell-out Glasgow show on May 3 to meet staff at Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, sign the special sculpture and hear all about Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail.

There are more than 200 unique Oor Wullie sculptures to discover and enjoy this summer across Scotland from June 17 – August 30.

The nationwide public art trail will raise funds for children in hospital, supporting: The Archie Foundation Tayside, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, The Archie Foundation Grampian and The Archie Foundation Highland.

In Dundee, artists have taken over part of the Wellgate to prepare their own personalised Oor Wullie statues.

Olly’s visit came just two days after he made the dream come true for a disabled superfan from Aberdeen.

Morgan Shewan, 16, from Inverurie, on cloud nine” after meeting her pop idol.

She was granted the opportunity thanks to the Rays of Sunshine charity, which helps youngsters with disabilities fulfil lifelong wishes, for which Olly is an ambassador.

Along with mum Jennifer, 47, Morgan – who has Down’s Syndrome – spent five minutes with the star backstage at his blockbuster show at the AECC on Wednesday.

