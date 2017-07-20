Pop star Olly Murs has praised the resilience of the thousands of fans who’ll turn out for his concert in Dundee tonight — and has urged them to “do me proud”.

The former X Factor contestant will be joined at Slessor Gardens by an 11-piece band, including four backing singers and a brass section, to belt out hits such as Dance With Me Tonight and Troublemaker.

Olly last performed in Dundee in 2011 during his first tour after appearing on the TV show.

Now, as he prepares to become just the third act to appear at the newly created open-air Waterfront venue, Olly has paid tribute to people’s bravery in the wake of the Manchester concert terror attack in May.

In an exclusive interview with the Tele, Olly said the atrocity had made him “appreciate” his fans even more, adding: “I’ve been saying it on stage since it happened — for families who actively make the decision to not be ruled by fear, and continue on with enjoying their lives and going to see their favourite artists, is amazing.

“I feel very grateful that my fans have continued to come out to see me.”

He added: “I’m very excited to be only the third act to play the new venue.

“I’ve already heard that it’s a great venue, so I hope the sun is shining for us, as we’re looking forward to seeing the Dundee fans.

“It will be a full, big live show. I’ve got my 11-piece band with me — so it’s going to be great.

“As I was on my arena tour this spring, it will be similar to that but we’ve changed a couple of tracks, and have updated a fun medley in the set.

“It’s 10 minutes where we expect everyone to be on their feet, having a good old dance to songs from the last three decades.

“I’m hoping the Dundee crowd do me proud and is nice and loud.”

Olly’s show is one of a number he’s doing across Scotland this week — and the singer says he’s come a long way since his early days.

He said: “The last time I performed in Dundee was on my 2011 tour. It was my first tour of the UK after the X Factor, at theatres up and down the UK — so it was a long time ago.

“To be able to play an outdoor show to thousands of people this time is something I’m very excited about.

“We are in Scotland for the week but unfortunately I won’t have much time to explore.

“I love performing in Scotland. The crowds are without doubt some of the liveliest, so it’s a great place to visit as a performer.

“I really feed off a crowd, so I have no doubt Dundee will be great.

“All parts of my job have positives and there is no better feeling than bringing your songs to life on stage with your band behind you.

“Seeing the crowds react and them singing back — I can’t describe that feeling.

“I feel very lucky to still be doing it, and I’m very grateful my fans keep wanting me to go on the road again.

“This summer tour has been great to get around to places I can’t visit while on an arena tour, so Dundee will be no different.”

Olly says his life has “changed massively” in the eight years since he shot to fame.

But he added: “I’d like to think I haven’t changed fundamentally as a person.

“I did the show when I was 25 and really wanted to change my life.

“I’d worked loads of jobs that I didn’t feel fulfilled by, so to be doing what I love for eight years is an incredible feeling.

“Not many people have a long career when they’ve come from a reality show but I’ve worked really hard to stay in my position, as I really love what I do.

“I always encourage anyone to make a career out of what they love.”