Olly Murs’ Dundee gig ‘selling well’

Tickets for Olly Murs’ summer concert in Dunde were said to be “selling well” today after they were made available to the public at 9am.

The former X Factor star will play an open-air concert at the Waterfront venue in Slessor Gardens on July 20.

Gemma Louise King, marketing manager for promoters Liz Hobbs Group Ltd, said: “We have had an extremely positive response so far.

“It’s very early days, the tickets only went on sale a few hours ago but they are selling well.

“I think it’s safe to say we’re looking forward to the show in Dundee as much as the fans are.

“There are a lot of Olly’s fans in the city.”

Just last month tickets for Little Mix at the same venue sold out within minutes.