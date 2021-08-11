Olly Bobbins: Popular Perthshire florist opens new Overgate store after competition success

A family-run Perthshire business has opened a new store at Overgate Shopping Centre after a successful first year in Dundee.

Florist, plant and gift specialist Olly Bobbins was one of the winners of the shopping centre’s first competition to win 12 months for rent free premises last year.

The Inchture-based business initially opened at the Overgate in February 2020, ahead of a difficult year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Now owners Paul McFawns and Joe Rodger are ready once more to sell their flowers and tartan roses to the people of Dundee.

Olly Bobbins takes on Overgate and the world

Setting up the shop at the Overgate while running all their business from Inchture has been keeping the owners busy.

Paul says: “This past week we’ve had four weddings, a workshop, and I had to open the shop on Friday, so I just had to keep going.

“But because I love what I do, it doesn’t feel like I’m working.

“It’s so lovely to be back in the Overgate and I love our shop.

“We’re happy to be here and supply great flowers and plants.”

Olly Bobbins opened in Inchture in 2017, selling flowers and running craft fairs and workshops.

As well as normal flower bouquets, it sells handcrafted tartan roses in a wide range of tartans, including their own.

Over lockdown, Paul and Joe created the “Memories of Scotland” tartan, taking inspiration from Highland landscapes.

Paul says: “We’ve heard stories from people who have sent them abroad to their family members who have grown up in Scotland.

“Then they send us photos when they get them, so we’ve seen the tartan roses all over the world and it’s so fantastic.

“Olly Bobbins is global now!”

The roses are also stocked in over 50 shops in Scotland, as well as USA, Canada, Australia and Germany.

Popular workshops running again

The new Overgate shop also has a space for Paul and Joe to run workshops.

The florists have hosted workshops on making bouquets and basket arrangements before, as well as night classes.

They are looking to start a flower club where each week people can come in and learn something new.

In the lead up to the festive period, Olly Bobbins is also planning to run its popular Christmas wreath workshop.

Paul says: “They’re always so well attended, we always have to add new dates.

“Last year we had to make wreath kits and we did it over Skype, but we should hopefully get back in person.”

Olly Bobbins, named after the owners’ dog and shop mascot, was one of 16 applicants for the first Grow at Overgate competition.

The shop was a joint winner of the competition along with Crafted Pine Co.

Sadly, the owner of Crafted Pine Co Don Tait passed away in July.

Overgate Shopping Centre manager Malcolm Angus says: “Olly Bobbins made a compelling business presentation for Grow at Overgate.

“For Paul and Joe to now be in the position where a year later they have expanded into a standalone physical store as paying tenants, is everything we all collectively wished for.

“The new Olly Bobbins opening brings a fresh retail offering to Overgate, within an attractive modern store, and a product range that is clearly proving popular.

“We wish the company every continued success.”