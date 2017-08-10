The Dundee Kiltwalk’s oldest participant has said she feels “light and limber” ahead of the event in 11 days’ time.

Grandmother-of-three Prue Watson, 77, is taking part in the 11-mile Big Stroll from Tayport to Monifieth on August 20 to raise money for the Kiltwalk charity.

The retired NHS chemical psychologist says she is a keen walker and couldn’t wait to take on the challenge.

She said: “I walk quite frequently. I go up the town, and in the countryside — and I live up the Law, so I’m always walking.

“I’m doing it for the charitable aspect and the personal challenge of walking 11 miles.”

Prue, who has been married for 51 years, is a member of Soroptimist International of Dundee, a local group of women who work to improve the lives of women and girls locally and nationally.

She and two fellow Soroptimists, Norma McGovern and Maureen Collison, are completing the walk together to promote the organisation’s work.

Prue said: “We’re doing this as part of our national service, if you like. Last weekend, we walked around Forfar Loch for Handicap International. We do a lot of fundraising and raising awareness of the problems that women face locally and nationally. We’re all keen walkers and one of us is even a runner. We’ve been across the Forth and Tay bridges together as well.”

An Edinburgh native, Prue has lived in Dundee for 27 years and said she was excited to take in the scenery on the walk from Tayport with her friends.

Despite her age, she said she remains “light and limber” and frequently visits the gym.

She told the Tele — backers of the walk — that she completes a 30-minute circuit class daily, switching from weight machines to aerobics mats and back again — a challenge for many people half her age. She said: “It can be quite stretching, if that’s the right word.

“I am retired, so I do have more time for these kinds of activities. If you’re feeling fit it helps you to avoid having falls and so on. You’re as young as you feel.”

The Dundee Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk takes place on Sunday August 20.

For more information and to sign up, go online to thekiltwalk.co.uk website.