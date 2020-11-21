Zamoyski football cup brought back to life in memory of Dundee’s Dave Young

For almost a decade the Zamoyski Challenge Cup was the ultimate goal for local junior football teams.

Then, after it was won for the last time in 1996 by Dundee’s St Joseph’s junior football club and displayed for a time, it was stored away out of sight in a garage for several years.

Now the cup has been brought back into circulation, having been completely refurbished, and is soon to be played for again – by many of the same guys who competed for it more than two decades ago.

And the trophy is to be dedicated to a Dundee man whose name was synonymous with the last team to win it – well-known businessman Dave Young, who died three years ago this month.

From 1988 to 1996 the cup was contested by junior teams in the East Scotland League.

St Joseph’s, the Joeys, won it three years in a row between 1994 -1996 and got to keep it as a result.

The cup stayed for a while at the home of St Joseph’s at Fairfield.

It then was displayed for several years in The Smugglers Bar, which Dave Young owned then taken home by Jimmy Marr, who was associated with the club, for safe keeping.

Now Jimmy’s brother Peter, former owner of Dundee FC along with Jimmy, has had it refurbished.

Peter said: “During lockdown I discovered the cup in Jimmy’s garage and thought it would be a good idea to bring it back into circulation.”

Peter thought it would be great if the cup could be played for again and he came up with the idea of the city’s walking football league.

Peter said: “A few of the guys who are now older and playing walking football actually played for the cup back in the day.

“I thought that would be a great thing for the cup to be played for now given its connections.

“I also wanted to present it in memory and in honour of my old friend, Dave Young, who was a well-known former youth player in his day.”

Dave was also well-known in Dundee’s local football, pub and taxi circles.

Peter got in touch with Jimmy Sorrie, who is involved with St Joseph’s and helps to run the walking football league.

Peter said: “Jimmy liked the idea and I took the cup to Graham Angus at Trident Trophies in Dura Street for restoration.

“The cup was in a sorry state but Graham did an amazing job of bringing it back to its former glory.”

Jimmy Sorrie said he was delighted to be asked to be custodian of the cup.

He said: “I’m delighted that Peter has donated this trophy for the walking football league.

“I feel like it is coming home to Drumgeith as it was here for so long.

“Unfortunately we haven’t being playing because of Covid. We don’t know when we will get started again.

“The season starts again in March so if we could start then that would be great and the cup will be competed for then,” he added.

Dave’s widow Sandra said she was very honoured that the cup was now being played for in her late husband’s memory.

Sandra said: “Dave would be so proud that this trophy had now been dedicated to him.

“It had pride of place in our pub The Smugglers and it used to be my job to clean it. I’m delighted that it is going to be played for once more.”