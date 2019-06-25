Old jute mill in Dundee city centre could be revived as luxury flats

One of Dundee’s oldest jute mills could be revived as a series of luxury apartments.

Architects at Brunton Design have released 3D images showing how the oldest Lower Dens Works could be transformed into 24 modern flats.

Built in 1828, the building at the corner of Constable Street and Dens Street was originally a flax warehouse and formed part of a complex which was the biggest linen mill in the world – Baxter Brothers’ Dens Works.

The building has since been used by a number of businesses, including Blackscroft Auto Centre, but has been in a state of disrepair for some time.

But a planning application has been lodged by the Carnoustie firm which could bring the dilapidated warehouse back into use – if approved by Dundee City Council.

Frances Strachan, an architect at Brunton Design, said the proposals have been drawn up under the watchful eye of conservationists.

“We have worked closely with planning officials and Historic Environment Scotland,” she said.

​“They were all keen to see the building re-used and could not have been more helpful. The proposals preserve the historic character of the building and aim to give it a new financially and economically viable use.”

Under the proposals submitted to the local authoirty, the five-storey building will have a central courtyard, parking and a new entrance hall featuring refurbished mill machinery.

Large “loft-style” units on the top floor will have what Brunton describes as “spectacular uninterrupted views over the Tay estuary”.

Frances added: “We have produced a proposal for a sustainable and viable conversion.

“The proposal will restore a number of the original elements of the building which we believe will retain its historic character while ensuring that it remains a key part of Dundee’s industrial heritage.”

The warehouse was added to the Buildings at Risk Register for Scotland last year. Surveyors designated it as being at “moderate” risk following a field visit.

Should the plans meet the approval of city planners, it will be the latest in a line of reinventions at the Lower Dens Works in recent years.

The Hotel Indigo Dundee and Staybridge Suites serviced apartments opened inside a renovated building to the immediate west of the warehouse last year.