Old Hawkhill pub to be rebranded as trendy craft beer tavern

Dundee’s Campbeltown Bar is set to be rebranded as a trendy craft beer tavern.

The popular pub – immortalised by Kyle Falconer and The View – will be renamed later this year as owners, Star Pubs and Bars, pump £150,000 into developing the venue.

Parent company Heineken is also behind plans to breathe new life into the Mercantile Bar in the city’s Commercial Street after it shut three years ago.

Brian Gray, business development manager of Star Pubs and Bars, and colleague Brian Davidson, operations director, visited the city yesterday as part of their study into the venues.

Mr Gray, 46, from the city’s west end, said: “There will be a spend of £150,000 for the Campbeltown Bar and there will be a new name.

“I used to go to it years ago and I think my first hangover was in the Campbeltown Bar when it had a snug.

“We are looking to make it a craft-led premium local with limited food on offer. We are limited by the floor plan of it and cannot put in a proper kitchen.

“But there will be quality craft beers and bar food on offer.”

Mr Davidson, 54, said: “The plans we have for the Campbeltown include making the back bar a cool place to be on a Saturday.

“We want a bit of a trendier market and it will be a cool place to go.

“We have a couple of ideas for the new name and one has a local theme and connected to someone up there. But that’s all we can say for now.”

The former Mercantile Bar is also in line for a new title and Mr Gray said: “The name Smith’s on the plans is really a working title and the guy coming in to run the place has a few ideas.

“He is a very experienced person and the place will have a completely new look and we are also getting rid of the eagle statues outside the bar.”

​Mr Davidson said: “The old Mercantile, if all goes to plan, should be open this side of Christmas and it will be the jewel in the crown of our Dundee bars.”

The View name-checked the Campbeltown, left, on their album Hats Off To The Buskers, in the song Dance Into The Night.