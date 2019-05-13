Old episodes of Jeremy Kyle deleted as ITV ‘erases show’s history’ after death of guest

Old episodes of The Jeremy Kyle Show have been deleted from ITV Hub after the broadcaster removed all trace of the programme – just hours after it was revealed a guest had died after filming.

The popular ITV show was pulled off air today and suspended indefinitely after a guest passed away shortly after filming.

The ITV daytime show has had millions of viewers since debuting in 2005, but this morning the channel revealed that today’s episode had been suspended after after the tragic death.

Bosses hastily rescheduled an episode of Dickinson’s Real Deal in the chat show’s usual slot this morning.

Hours later, episodes were removed from the channel’s online catch-up service, with a search bringing up no results.

An ITV spokesperson said: “Everyone at ITV and The Jeremy Kyle Show is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the episode they featured in and our thoughts are with their family and friends.

“ITV will not screen the episode in which they featured.

“Given the seriousness of this event, ITV has also decided to suspend both filming and broadcasting of The Jeremy Kyle Show with immediate effect in order to give it time to conduct a review of this episode of the show.”