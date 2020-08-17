Old Broughty Ferry lifeboat given new lease of life in Australia

A Broughty Ferry lifeboat has found a new purpose Down Under as it trains the next generation of captains.

The Spirit of the Tay, which began its service at Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station in 1978, was first moved to Australia around 20 years ago, following a long career saving lives in the Tay.

It was then renamed as the Daniel Thain and used by coastguards in Port Stephens, a small town 150 miles north of Sydney.

It would be used for over 2000 rescues, before being retired in 2015.

However, the old ship has new found a new lease of life.

Earlier this month, it was purchased by a maritime college in Brisbane, where it is now being used to train young captains and engineers.

Bryce Riggs, a student at ECA Maritime College, was the one who originally retrieved the boat from Port Stephens.

He said: “It’s amazing knowing what it’s done. It makes us very happy.

“The college bought it, and it is now helping to train future captains and engineers.

“I did the delivery, and when I brought it down I took a few pictures for our Facebook.

“After that we started getting messages from the Broughty Ferry RNLI, past crew members commenting and things like that.”

The old ship has been fully restored by her new owners, with new machinery being added.

Its past has made it very popular among students at the ECA college, with many enjoying tales from its life in Scotland.

Bryce added: “The students here can’t believe it was originally used in Dundee, it just makes the ship even more exciting.

“We’re trying to get as much information from the old crew as possible, there’s actually an old book with all the missions in it that they’re going to send us over.

“We have no idea how many lives she’s saved over the years.”

Murray Brown, Coxswain for the Broughty Ferry RNLI, said: “It’s great news that a boat we got all those years ago in 1978 is still being used to help train crew.

“It served the area well for 20 years and through some tough shouts.

“Shows that a boat given to us way back then is still good enough to continue.”