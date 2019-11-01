‘OK, boomer ‘the rally cry of a generation: Teen shares frustration over lack of voting privilege

“Ok, boomer” has recently become the battle-cry of a generation.

The New York Times and NBC news both wrote articles on the phrase recently, describing it as a culmination of the annoyance and frustration of the youth towards the older generation.

And I believe it’s a phrase many young people will be saying after the General Election in December.

With another election coming up, it’s time that we gave young people the right to vote.

The last five years have proven that the adults might not really know what they’re doing.

The mess that Brexit has become frustrates many 16 and 17 year olds in Britain as they have watched their futures become uncertain due to a referendum they couldn’t vote in.

Not only has the decision made it much harder for a generation of British people to work and study abroad, it has also made many young people lose faith in the country’s older generation.

Being old enough to work myself, and having just started paying taxes which the government are happy to accept, why is my voice not valid?

The older generations argue that young people aren’t politically aware enough to vote.

They say we don’t know about politics or the world, that we’re just little kids who need our hands held.

This isn’t true. A 2015 poll showed that 67% of 16 and 17 year-olds were interested in that year’s general election results.

New issues such as Brexit and climate change have also boosted young people’s engagement in politics, the effects of which were seen in our town as hundreds of school pupils took to the streets in protest as part of the Extinction Rebellion.

Unfortunately, older generations dismiss this enthusiasm and passion for politics as kids just trying to skive school and complain.

This dismissal of young people’s interest only creates a cycle of frustration and resentment between the old and the young.

Without the right to vote, teens can only have their voices heard by protesting and posting on social media, much to the disapproval of Baby Boomers.

It’s only fair that young people, who are interested in politics and effected by the decisions made in it, should be allowed to vote and have their say heard in a democratic country.

We should be listened by those in power as we are also citizens of this country, and we are the ones who will be effected in the future.

If young people aren’t given the right to vote soon the frustration at the older generations will only become greater, and we’ll hear a lot more young people retorting with “ok, boomer”.