Three games into life at Dens Park and new signing Henrik Ojamaa has already made an impact — and he’s keen to see his partnership with Marcus Haber grow and grow.

The two strikers have the makings of a fine double-act — the classic big man, little man front two made famous by the likes of Kevin Phillips and Niall Quinn or further back John Toshack and Kevin Keegan.

Goals haven’t come yet for the Estonian international, with Haber grabbing one in their first match together at Inverness, but Ojamaa reckons it’ll happen soon.

He said: “I remember Marcus from my first spell in Scotland when he was at St Johnstone.

“He’s a good technical player, he’s obviously big and strong but also good technically to link the play.

“In that way he is similar to Michael Higdon who I played with at Motherwell.

“I had the same sort of partnership with him, so I think, yeah, we can definitely use our qualities up front to create chances and to help Dundee score more goals.

“It’s good to play alongside him.”

Boss Paul Hartley has also been pleased with the way the Ojamaa and Haber have started their work together on the Dundee front line.

And the manager was delighted with their workrate in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Rangers as they defended from the front and made life difficult for their opponents throughout the contest.

Hartley said: “We didn’t want to let Rangers settle into the game. They want to build from the back and we tried to stop that as much as we could.

“I think you’ve got to give credit to the two strikers who didn’t score but really worked so hard.”