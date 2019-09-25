Wednesday, September 25th 2019 Show Links
News / Scotland

Oil workers in North Sea feel effects of earthquake, with platform ‘shaking’

by Steven Rae
September 25, 2019, 8:23 am
© USGSThe United States Geological Survey map shows where the earthquake was recorded, with the orange dot.
Oil workers in the North Sea have felt the effects of a 4.2 magnitude earthquake.

The British Geological Survey, which carries out earth science research and fieldwork, said there had been a report from the Elgin-Franklin Offshore Field that the earthquake was felt by several people on the PUQ offshore oil platform.

The report says the earthquake happened approximately 240km east of Aberdeen.

In the Earthquake Magnitude Scale, those with 2.5 or less are usually not felt, but are recorded by seismograph, with around 900,000 of these recorded each year.

From 2.5 to 5.4 on the scale, the bracket the North Sea earthquake yesterday would fall under, these are “often felt, but only cause minor damage”, and take place around 30,000 times a year.

The map showing yesterday’s earthquake off the coast of Aberdeen.

Earthquakes from 5.5 to 6.0 cause “slight damage to buildings and other structures”, with around 500 of these recorded a year.

Moving up between 6.1 to 6.9, these earthquakes may cause “a lot of damage in very populated areas”, with an estimated 100 every year recorded.

Earthquakes on the scale between 7.0 to 7.9 is classed as a “major earthquake, causing serious damage”, and happen around 20 times a year.

Anything from 8.0 or greater can “totally destroy communities near the epicentre”.

These thankfully only occur on average once every five-10 years.

