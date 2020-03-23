Oil workers in isolation on North Sea rigs after showing coronavirus symptoms

An oil company has confirmed more than a dozen suspected cases of cornavirus on two of its platforms.

North Sea operator Taqa said that eight crew members are currently under self-isolation on its Cormorant Alpha and North Cormorant rigs.

A further five workers have show minor symptoms and are nearing the end of their self-isolation period, a spokesman for the firm said.

The eight crew members are due to be flown on shore tomorrow.

All affected crew members are currently being treated by medics on the platforms, the firm said.

