Oil worker from Arbroath jailed for cannabis haul worth almost £50,000

An oil worker has been jailed for his part in a cannabis operation worth almost £50,000.

Jason Cargill previously admitted being involved in dealing the Class B drug along with his associate, Neil Black, in 2017 in an Angus village.

This was while Cargill was working offshore in the oil and gas sector.

A sheriff blasted the 32-year-old’s conduct, describing his actions as “despicable”.

It was previously revealed at Dundee Sheriff Court that police had received intelligence relating to suspicious activity from Black’s home in Inverkeilor.

A search warrant was granted and police officers found a cultivation in Black’s home address.

Police recovered a total of 77 plants with the Crown Office estimating that the plants had an illicit street value of £48,510.

Hundreds of text messages between Cargill and Black were also discovered which made multiple references to the sale of drugs.

Cargill, of Cairnie Loan, Arbroath, previously pleaded guilty on the day of his trial to being concerned in the supply of cannabis at the Old Telephone Exchange, Hawkhill, Inverkeilor, between May 9-August 15 2017.

Defence solicitor Billy Rennie said Cargill has a previous conviction for drug offences and committed the offence in a bid to appease Black because of a previous failed drug scheme.

He said: “He does state this was done to pacify the reaction from Mr Black in relation to his loss of what he had been involved in before. He accepts the culpability but he’s not the main organiser, the main player as it were.”

A social work report stated that Cargill would be suitable for a non-custodial sentence. But this was strongly rebuffed by Sheriff Tom Hughes who described that view as “entirely unrealistic”, adding that there would be “public outcry” if he didn’t jail Cargill.

He said: “You are not a stranger to the court. You have actually got a conviction for an analogous offence. What makes matters worse is you are someone who is in a privileged position. You have actually got quite a good income and here you are dabbling in drugs to augment your income.

“What you are actually doing is despicable. In this court, on a daily basis, we have to witness the misery that people like you bring.”

Cargill was jailed for 18 months. Sentence was deferred on Black, who is being prosecuted separately, until next month for reports.