Oil decommissioning work ‘start of a new era’ for Dundee

Industry leaders have hailed the launch of a major decommissioning project as “firing the starting pistol” on a new era for Dundee.

Augean North Sea Services will provide specialised industrial cleaning and waste management services to energy giant Shell for the Curlew floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO).

The 236-metre vessel will be berthed in the Port of Dundee for about three months, and industry bosses have predicted its presence alone could attract significant interest from other firms.

The work will ensure the environmental compliance of the FPSO before it is transported to Turkey to be dismantled and recycled later this year.

It is hoped the contract will be the first of many at Dundee’s multi-million-pound decommissioning centre.

Callum Falconer, chief executive of Dundeecom, said: “It’s really exciting for me to see the first major decommissioning project coming to Dundee and I think this is going to be the first of many.

“This is going to be a very visible project – you’re going to be able to see this vessel from a long way – and I think this will be a big statement for the region to say that decommissioning has now started.”