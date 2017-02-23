Dundee’s Mark O’Hara looked to be back to his best in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Rangers and boss Paul Hartley was full of praise for the midfielder.

The former Kilmarnock defender began his career in dark blue in fine fashion with some excellent early-season displays.

Then came a niggling groin injury that needed surgery and took longer than expected to clear up.

However, the 21-year-old returned to action in late December and now looks to have rediscovered his early-season form.

He opened the scoring after 13 minutes against the Gers with a controlled finish and then won the free-kick from which Kevin Holt grabbed the second goal.

The goal was O’Hara’s second against Rangers this season and Hartley was pleased to see a fine display from the youngster.

He said: “Young Mark started the season really well but had an injury.

“He’s come back and we know he’s got that in him.

“We changed his position a little bit with him coming from the right-hand side and Craig Wighton on the other side.

“Overall, on Sunday, every player really hit top form.”

O’Hara himself said it was tough on the right wing but is happy to help out the team wherever needed.

He said: “It was a hard shift out there.

“I don’t mind where I play. If I’m in the side, I’m happy.

“I’m just very grateful to the manager for trusting me by putting me in a different position.

“I was delighted with my goal — my first with my left foot.

“This was also only the second time I have started against Rangers, so that’s two starts and two goals — quite a good ratio!”