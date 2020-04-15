Official report warns Dundee City Council could be in financial peril after extra spending brought on by coronavirus

Finance chiefs fear Dundee City Council could be left in a budgetary black-hole as it attempts to support people and businesses through the coronavirus crisis.

A new report prepared for councillors highlights the “real risk” that government funding will not cover the additional costs the council is faced with after the current situation is over.

The report reveals the council has received a 79% increase in crisis grant applications, while council tax reduction applications have gone up by 65%.

In addition, recovery actions over council tax and rent arrears have also been suspended, meaning this cash has gone unclaimed.

The Scottish Government has so far handed more than £3.3 million in financial aid to the city, which is being used to help the most vulnerable, with allocations from initiatives including the national hardship and food funds.

There have also been 1,600 local applications for Scottish Government business support grants, with millions of pounds paid out.

But the report warns of a real risk that government funding, and the reallocation of existing budgets, will not prove sufficient to fully cover additional costs after the crisis.

This would force the council to dip into its already-scarce reserves to try and balance the books.

City council leader John Alexander said: “The response of the city council and its employees to the coronavirus crisis has been, and continues to be, magnificent.

“I am impressed daily by the dedication of everyone in our team to help the most vulnerable in our communities.

“We are delivering services in some of the most challenging circumstances imaginable, and showing how Dundee is a city of strong and committed partnerships.

“We are extremely grateful for the millions of pounds that the city has received to assist our work, but we have to recognise that this crisis is causing significant cost implications for the local authority.

“This report is an appraisal of where we stand. It is important that we highlight these issues as openly as possible and we must continue to monitor the situation.

“However, I can reassure everyone in Dundee that the council and its partners will not cease in our efforts to help our communities get through this unprecedented time.

“Our overriding priority is the health and wellbeing of Dundonians. We must recognise the financial challenges we face but not let that divert us from the task of protecting and supporting people at this time.

“We’ll continue to work with the Scottish Government and seek additional funding where appropriate.”

The council is also reviewing whether it would be able to furlough a “limited number” of employees, aided by the UK Government Job Retention Scheme

The report states that the scheme may be appropriate for some staff “in a small number of cases”.