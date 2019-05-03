Official-looking ‘transphobic’ stickers appear at Dundee Railway Station

Staff at Dundee’s £40 million train station had to remove official-looking “transphobic” stickers from a bathroom stall.

Jennifer Norris alerted staff after she noticed the purple sticker on the door of a women’s cubicle.

Designed to look like official signage, the sticker read: “Women Only. This is a single sex service under the Equality Act 2010.”

ScotRail said it removed the sticker from the facility immediately it was brought to its attention.

Jennifer said: “The legalistic language was very striking. I checked the other stalls to see if they had the stickers too, but they didn’t.”

“It was placed on the door in a very deliberate way so as to make it look official. It’s hard to believe people would go out of their way, and spend money, to police other people’s gender identity.

“The language on the website selling them is very hyperbolic and needlessly inflammatory.”

The sticker was produced by a group called Standing for Women and also refers people to the Equality and Human Rights Commission, which insisted it was not involved with the sticker and did not endorse it.

A ScotRail spokesman said: “We’re committed to making the railway open and accessible for all, and the vast majority of the toilet facilities we provide are unisex.

“The sticker is not official ScotRail signage and is being removed.”

A spokesperson from the Equality Network said: “Single-sex women’s toilets are legally open to all women, including trans women.

“This sticker is a subtle attempt to try to make trans women feel as though they shouldn’t be able to use women’s toilets, despite being entitled to do so by law.

“Our research shows that more than half of trans people fear using public toilet facilities and stickers like these are only likely to increase that fear.”

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, who uses the name Posie Parker when representing her Standing for Women group, said: “Women are entitled to single-sex facilities and to ensure that their rights are upheld.

“I am frankly astounded that anyone would even question a woman’s right to do this.

“As for the Human Rights and Equality Commission not endorsing these stickers, I have no idea what that means.”