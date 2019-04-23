OFFICIAL: Labrador Cooper beats off tough competition to be crowned Dundee and Perth’s cutest pet

This handsome chap on the right has officially been crowned Dundee and Perth’s cutest pet.

Two-year-old Cooper dazzled judges during nominations for Wave FM’s Dundee and Perth’s Cutest Pet competition 2019.

The pristine pooch beat dozens of other entries – and species – to take the top spot.

Nominations opened at the beginning of the month and owners had a week to submit the best snaps of their feathered or furry friends, with listeners casting votes for their favourites online.

Wave FM staff then tallied up thousands of votes before the winner was announced.

Making up the top 10 were four other dogs, four cats and a hamster.

The competition was open to any animal that listeners kept as a pet and some of the more unusual entries included a mouse, a parrot and Glen the miniature horse.

The competition was sponsored by Parkside Veterinary Group, which presented prizes to the winner at the company’s new surgery in Arbroath.

Cooper was given a hamper full of his favourite treats as his prize, in addition to a year’s worth of free health care.

The prize also included two full body medical checks and any immunisations Cooper may need.

Owner Sarah Sturrock, 25, was also gifted a bottle of bubbly to help her celebrate the win.

Sarah, a primary school teacher from the Maryfield area of Dundee, said: “I think Cooper knows he’s cute and lives up to it – he’s very friendly and affectionate towards people.

“He loves walks along the beach so we’re always up at Broughty Ferry. He’s my first dog and it’s very exciting to win.”

Tina Black, Parkside Veterinary Group’s practice manager, said: “When I saw the pictures of the finalists I thought it was going to be a very close run thing because it would have been very difficult to choose a favourite out of all of them. But Cooper is a lovely boy, a beautiful Labrador with gorgeous eyes.

“As it happens he is a client of ours and we were very happy for him.”

Wave FM’s drivetime presenter, Chris Beattie, said: “There’s a lot of gorgeous animals out there and we wanted to give our listeners the chance to show off their furry friends.

“All of the finalists were super cute, but I think Cooper might have captured the hearts of our voters with his cheery smile.

“That’s the kind of smile you want to come home to after a tough day at work.”