Officers in Dundee trying to trace man following ‘possible’ assault on city street

Police are appealing for information after an incident in Dundee on Monday.

Officers are looking to trace a man, thought to be in his 20s, after a “disturbance” on the city’s North William Street at around 12.30pm.

The incident involved two men and a woman and a statement from the force said that “there was some kind of argument and possibly an assault before they made off in different directions.”

The statement added: “No-one appears to have been injured. We have not been approached by anyone involved wishing to make a complaint, but have been notified by an independent witness.

“Officers would like to trace a man described as in his 20s with short light brown hair, who was wearing a long khaki-coloured coat and grey track suit bottoms, and carrying a black back pack.

“He was in the company of a woman described as having long dark hair and wearing a red jacket.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”