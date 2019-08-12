Officers ‘concerned for the welfare’ of man reported missing from his Dundee home

Police have launched an appeal to trace a man reported missing from his home in Dundee.

Officers say they are concerned for the welfare of 25-year-old Alexander Kiddie, who was last seen at his home address at around midnight last night.

He is described as being around 6ft 3in with short light brown hair.

He may be wearing a black North Face jacket, grey North Face jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Alexander is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0699 of August 12.