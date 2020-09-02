‘Off his nut’ man bit pensioner on arm at social club in Dundee

A garage manager found guilty of biting an 87-year-old man at a karaoke night in a social club has avoided jail.

Instead William Abbott has been given a community payback order and has been told to pay compensation.

Abbott bit the man’s arm at the Dee Club Social Club on Taylor Street more than a year ago after the pensioner rebuked him for his behaviour.

Jurors at Dundee Sheriff Court heard the thug was seen throwing beer mats on the dance floor before being asked to leave the club. Abbott then bit his victim, now 88, who had taken umbrage at the 35-year-old’s conduct.

When giving evidence, Abbott said it was actually him who was the victim of an assault, claiming he was punched and kicked while on the floor. But a jury found him guilty of biting the OAP, who suffered a stroke in December, on February 24 2019.

Abbott, of Ettrick Crescent, was cleared of attacking club vice president, Paul Neave, and patron Derek Spink as well as a charge of culpably and recklessly throwing glass tumblers.

When giving evidence, his victim described Abbott as being “off his nut” during the incident.

The court heard while Mr Neave was singing the Dean Martin hit Ain’t That a Kick in the Head, he witnessed Abbott throwing beer mats on the dancefloor.

Mr Young received treatment to his arm and jurors were shown pictures.

Sheriff Carmichael placed Abbott on a community payback order under supervision for 12 months and ordered him to pay £1,000 to Mr Young. He must also perform 180 hours unpaid work.