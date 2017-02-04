Dundee boss Paul Hartley will be pleased to welcome back influential skipper Darren O’Dea at Inverness.

But he stressed it will take a shift from every player to take three points in the Highlands.

Paul knows a repeat of the last two performances, in defeats against St Mirren and Aberdeen, will not be good enough.

O’Dea has sat out the last three games because of illness and then cup and league bans.

Today, though, he will be leading the team out.

“Having Darren back will help us, he’s an important player,” he said.

“But we need everyone to put in a performance.

“We were decent for 15 minutes against Aberdeen last week then didn’t play well.

“I was critical of the defending as a team, we didn’t do it properly as a unit so we have to be better than that.”

Having had a good look at new signings Henrik Ojamaa and Marc Klok in training, Paul is continuing to lean towards handing them starting places on their debuts.

“Marc and Henri are both fit and ready to come in,” he said.

“We’re pleased to get the pair of them on board and they’ve looked sharp in training.

“They both know the league, they know what they’re coming in to. The experience they bring is good.

“They’re still young but have played in a few places, so they will know what it’s all about.”

Paul watched ICT go down at Hamilton in midweek and warned they are better than their low league position suggests.

“Like a lot of games in this league the first goal was vital but they did OK for a lot of the game.”