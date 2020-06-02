‘Odd’ scenes at Dundee multi after reports of theft of money

Police were called to a Lochee multi yesterday following reports of a theft of money.

Three police vehicles were situated in and around Adamson Court shortly after 11am while a number of people were questioned.

One man said there were as many as five people being interviewed by officers at the scene.

He added: “I’d initially thought someone had been injured as there was a person kneeling down on the floor.

“There was quite a significant number of police on the scene and the person on the ground appeared to have their hands on a carry crate for a cat – it was all a bit odd.

“The whole episode went on for about 30 minutes and, to be honest, those coming out of Adamson Court never even batted an eyelid when they came out to the ongoing situation.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed officers attended but no further action was taken after the money had been traced.