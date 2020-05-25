Occupants’ lucky escape after car lands upside down on Dundee road

A driver and passenger had a lucky escape after their car flipped upside down in Dundee.

Police confirmed a three-car crash happened on Lawside Road just after 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were asked to attend the scene but the occupants of the car had freed themselves before they got there.

He said: “We got a call at 3.38pm to say that a car was upside down on Lawside Road.

“Two appliances from Blackness Road went to the scene.

“However the driver and occupants had released themselves from the car prior to the arrival of the fire engines.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the Lawside Road area of Dundee at around 3.40pm on Sunday following reports of a car being overturned after a three-car crash.

“There were not thought to be any serious injuries.”