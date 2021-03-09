An obsessed stalker placed a tracking device on his ex-partner’s car and repeatedly followed her to a city gym.

Abdul Salam posed as a woman called “Samantha” and told his former partner’s husband that she was having an affair.

However, the creep was stung after the woman and her husband entrapped him near police headquarters in Dundee.

Salam, 37, is now facing a prison sentence after he admitted stalking the woman between April and June 2019.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Salam and the woman were previously in a two-year relationship which ended in 2008.

It was revealed how the woman noticed that Salam would turn up to locations where she was over a three-month period.

On May 19 2019, the woman was in Pure Gym, West Marketgait, when she was approached by Salam who asked if they could get back together.

“The accused was aggressive and shouting,” fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said.

“A member of staff escorted him out but he came back over and tried to engage in conversation before being removed from the building.

“The witness noticed the accused outside the gym on other occasions which was always when the woman was using the gym.”

During this time, the woman’s husband received a call from a number that was not in his contacts who only identified themselves as “Samantha”, a parent from his children’s school.

A female voice stated that his wife was cheating on him.

The man discussed the issue with his wife and they concluded that Salam, of Hill Street, must have been behind the call.

In June 2019, the woman dropped her children off at school and Salam pulled up in front of her. Salam then got out and told her that her husband knew she was cheating on him.

Mr Duncan added: “The complainer drove off and parked near Pure Gym. The accused then arrived and parked next to her.

“She walked towards the entrance of the gym and the accused approached her and there was a confrontation.

“At 10.40am, she left the gym and drove home. Her husband sent a text to ‘Samantha’ to try and entrap the accused into meeting in a public place.”

The woman’s husband asked “Samantha” to take a photograph of the woman.

She and her husband got into her car and drove to Brown Street where her husband would hide in the back of the vehicle.

A short time later, Salam arrived in his car and approached the woman, unaware that her husband was with her.

The man then got out of the car and began pushing Salam, which was witnessed by a DC Carswell from police headquarters.

Salam, a first offender, pleaded guilty to stalking the woman between April 1 to June 7 2019 by following her, placing a tracking device on her vehicle, verbally harassing her, pretending to her husband that she was having an affair and taking a photo of her car and sending it to her husband.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC deferred sentence on Salam until May for reports to be prepared.

