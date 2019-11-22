Obsessed ex bombarded Dundee woman with texts including threatening to kidnap her

An obsessed stalker bombarded his former partner with messages and phonecalls during a campaign of harassment.

Grant Lockhart said he would “kidnap” the woman in one message as well as sending her a picture of a Viagra tablet in another.

Most of the bizarre messages involved Lockhart professing his love for the woman, despite her breaking up with him in March.

Lockhart, 38, admitted repeatedly making unwanted contact with her between March and May this year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that as well as phoning and texting her, Lockhart would send her messages on WhatsApp and Instagram.

Prosecutor Isobel Vincent said: “On April 1 he sent her a WhatsApp message titled ‘essay’ which contained a photograph of them together. The text attached said ‘love of my life and beauty of my dreams’.”

She added: “On a date in May, he sent a message saying: ‘Right, that’s it. I’m going to have to come up and kidnap you’.

“This was sent with a smiley faced emoticon. The complainer replied saying to stop or else she would have to block him.

“The accused replied saying that she had abandoned him.”

Lockhart continued to contact the woman, including asking her to meet at the Law to confront her about having sex with another man.

But the woman refused to meet Lockhart and eventually called the police after he said he would tell her children she had been sleeping with somebody else.

Lockhart, of Fintry Drive, returned to the dock following the preparation of social work reports.

Defence solicitor Ian Myles said that it was not Lockhart’s intention to upset or alarm his ex-partner but accepted his conduct was wrong.

Mr Myles said: “He misconstrued the situation and sent messages that were totally inappropriate and out of order. The messages were misguided efforts to reconcile. He recognises that this amounts to stalking.

“There has been nothing related to the complainer which has come to the attention of the police since then.”

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence on Lockhart until January for him to be of good behaviour.

He said: “It’s a serious offence. We will see what happens after the Christmas and new year period.”