Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

‘Obscene’ graffiti daubed all over Broughty Ferry pavilion

By Jake Keith
September 13, 2021, 12:37 pm
A council worker cleans up offensive graffiti daubed on the walls of a pavilion in Broughty Ferry.
Graffiti spray-painted inside a Broughty Ferry pavilion featuring sexual images and profanities has been branded “obscene”.

The vandalism to the brick building on the Esplanade, which happened over the weekend, has left locals disgusted.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan says the site is always busy and people of all ages will have seen it.

He said: “It’s an area of the Esplanade popular with locals. There’s always people walking around and enjoying the beach front.

A Dundee City Council worker cleaning the graffiti off the brick walls.

“I would suggest even the most broad-minded people would be offended by the nature of the graffiti.

“Much of it is obscene and sexual.

“It’s the sort of place where different generations will all see it. Older residents will sit and have a cup of tea there while children are likely to be in the area.

“It’s quite obvious it’s taken some time and effort to do.”

Council workers sent to clean up damage

Dundee City Council workers were sent to jet wash the walls and treat them with paint solvent on Monday morning.

Mr Duncan says such acts are disappointing but has commended the council for its quick response.

He said: “Unfortunately it’s not the first time we’ve seen things like this in the area.

“There’s been vandalism and graffiti here over the last few years. It’s just disappointing really.

The graffiti contained profanity and sexual images

“These people are defacing public property and it costs public money to then clean it up.

“I think we can all agree there are better and more important things to spend money on, particularly right now.

“Ten out of 10 to the council for swiftly responding to my complaint because they got out to clean it within hours.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the situation and taking the appropriate action.”

