Plans for 32 flats in Tayside are being revised following complaints that the buildings do not match the initial drawings.

Residents living close to the new properties at Anderson Court in Carnoustie have complained that the flats — currently being built by Ogilvie Homes — do not match the plans which were originally submitted.

Now, the building firm is waiting for a decision on a revised planning bid which is with Angus Council.

One of the residents who has made an objection, Matthew Breen, of nearby Henry Cotton Place, said: “When reserving the plot we where misled by Ogilvie Homes with regards to the height of these flats and the direction they would face.

“We now feel that our home, which we worked very hard to purchase, has been devalued by the some margin.

“We are concerned that with the amount of sunlight the back of the house will receive, this in turn raises the issue that the garden will be constantly damp and become an area we cannot use in the summer.

“I highly object to the direction the living rooms will face, with anyone being able to see my children playing in the garden. Also, I believe anyone will be able to look into my children’s bedrooms and the kitchen and dining room.”

He added: “Another aspect I would like to raise is the close proximity of the flats to the road and how that affects the width of the road for emergency services. If we had been given the true facts about this development, we would not of purchased this plot.”

John Craig, also a resident of Anderson Court, added: “This spoils the nice views of the golf course, blocks sunlight for most of the days and I have just had Sky removed from my house after six months because it blocks the satellite signal.

“All windows from the apartments are looking out in to my children’s bedrooms and at all my windows at the rear of my house, affecting what little privacy we have left.”

Ogilvie Homes had not responded to a request for comment at the time of going to press.

Anderson Court is part of a larger housing development in the area, and the firm previously said it had carried out a series of detailed studies about the land and had incorporated the results of these into its design.