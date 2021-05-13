Oban adventure for pedalling Carnoustie pals in coast-to-coast challenge

Carnoustie rugby pals are saddling up for an ambitious coast-to-coast bike run later this month.

Town rugby club mini coaches Sandy Gray, David Gray and Stewart Millar will head west for the start of a day-long adventure on May 22.

They will set off from Oban on the daunting 130-mile cycle back to the Angus town, hoping to complete the pedal in around 12 hours to boost rugby club funds.

But the trio admit it will be a tough test of their fitness after only getting into cycling during lockdown.

Lockdown hobby

Sandy, of Milton Haugh, Carmyllie where he and wife, Sarah have built up the successful Sarah Gray preserves business, said it was his other half who got him back on a bike last year.

“When lockdown came in Sarah started cycling and I joined her as a way of getting out and about,” said the 43-year-old.

“Stewart and Dave then joined us and we just did wee runs of about 15 miles as it was a good laugh and enjoyable.”

The trio know the long road back from Oban will be a big test, but are determined to cross the finish line and hit their £2,500 fundraising target.

“We’ll be stopping for only food and drink, inevitable punctures – and to apply cream to the saddle sores!” added Sandy.

“It’s a long route, so we all expect to be pretty broken by the end,”

“We are also hoping the kids will help raise some money by joining us on the last section of the journey from Broughty Ferry to Carnoustie.”

“Whittaker’s in Carnoustie have sponsored our cycling jerseys and we’re grateful to those who have already donated.

“Hopefully a few more will be willing to support the club to keep us going on the journey.”

Donations to the fundraising cycle can be made here.