OAPs slam disruption: Community in Hilltown facing 30-minute detour because of new homes

Residents living near a new multi-million-pound housing development claim their lives are being severely disrupted by construction work.

The development of 163 houses in the Hilltown aims to bring “much-needed high-quality, energy-efficient and affordable homes to Dundee”.

But the construction work involved in the project – which is being carried out by Robertson Partnership Homes on behalf of the city council and Hillcrest Homes – has resulted in footpaths in the surrounding streets being sealed off to pedestrians who have to take a 30-minute detour.

One elderly resident said she was frustrated by the project, which has been ongoing since last year.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said: “We have lost the paths here. If we want to get to the main road, we have to go all the way round the site. And due to the work the buses are erratic as well.

“This is meant to go on until next Christmas.”

A spokeswoman from Robertson Partnership Homes said: “The health and safety of residents and our project team is of the utmost importance to us, which is why we put the temporary diversions in place in conjunction with the local authority.

“We are working incredibly hard to stay on schedule so that our works are completed as quickly as possible.”

A Hillcrest spokesman said: “The Derby Street development will regenerate a significant part of Hilltown and we hope it will form the heart of the area, bringing an economic boost to the local businesses.

“As expected with any large construction project, there will unfortunately need to be some temporary closures or diversions to ensure public safety, which is of the highest importance.

“Our contractor also aims to minimise any disruption as much as possible while the works are being carried out.”