OAPs quiz candidates: Hustings takes place for Dundee West hopefuls

Dundee’s pensioners have grilled election candidates on their pledges to help the city’s older people.

Dundee West candidates Chris Law (SNP), Jim Malone (Labour) and Stuart Waiton (Brexit Party) were joined by Dundee East’s Philip Scott (Conservative) and Michael Crichton (Lib Dems) to be quizzed by the Dundee Pensioners Forum.

The candidates were asked about issues ranging from TV licences for the over-75s to the environment and the mandate for Brexit – and what they would do for Dundonians if elected on December 12.

Michael Crichton, 21, who is the youngest candidate in the city, pledged to “bring people together”.

He said: “I’m not saying we’ll sort all the problems (people have) – but I’m going to try. I want Scotland in the UK in Europe. I think that’s best for the economy.”

Jim Malone pointed to his credentials as a retired fireman when he promised to look after “the pensioners of tomorrow”.

“I’m proud of this city and what it’s done for me,” he said.

“I hope my kids get the chances I did but I don’t see it. We’ve got to make this world worth living in.”

SNP candidate Chris Law, who has held the seat since 2015, said there was “more he can do” to help the city if re-elected.

He clashed with Conservative candidate Philip Scott over retaining free TV licences for the over-75s – something Mr Scott said “could happen” if the BBC were willing to fund it.

“I wish it had been saved – the BBC has the money,” he said.

Mr Law retorted that the policy had “disappeared” after being promised in the Tories’ 2017 manifesto, adding: “It was paid for by the government.”

Mr Scott closed by saying he would be “proud to represent this city… Dundee is a great city but we could do a lot better”.

Stuart Waiton, for the Brexit Party, said Dundee had “great potential” – but criticised the city’s newfound cultural strategy: “Art galleries are not the solution to major unemployment issues.”