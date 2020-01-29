Dundee OAP’s home trashed by grandson who threw tantrum over mobile phone

An 84-year-old woman’s house was trashed by her grandson who threw a temper tantrum because he couldn’t charge his phone.

Daryl Kinnear, 28, admitted damaging the woman’s property at her home on St Mary’s Road after being denied permission to charge his mobile phone in his uncle’s room.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the woman returned home at around 3pm on the day in question but did not expect to see Kinnear there.

Prosecutor Gavin Burton said: “He asked to charge his phone upstairs but this was refused.

“This angered the accused and he began shouting and swearing throughout the property.

“He was effectively storming around causing property to be knocked over and broken.”

Kinnear’s brother returned home and found his gran crying but she hung up while calling police officers fearing their involvement would escalate the situation.

Kinnear, a prisoner at HMP Perth, admitted shouting, swearing, acting aggressively towards the woman and damaging household items on March 27 last year.

Defence solicitor Gary Foulis said Kinnear was “thoroughly ashamed” of his actions.

He said Kinnear had been under the influence of cannabis at the time of the offence.

Sentence was deferred for six months for Kinnear to be of good behaviour.