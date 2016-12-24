OAP treated after being struck by car on busy city road

An elederly woman received roadside treatment after she was struck by a car on a busy Dundee road.

The accident happened at the junction of Pitkerro Road and Happyhillock Road in the Mid Craigie area shortly after 3pm on Wednesday.

Two ambulances and a police vehicle attended the scene and the woman received treatment.

The ambulances blocked the road, resulting in significant tailbacks for a period of time while the woman was treated by medics.

The pensioner did not require hospital treatment and was taken into the care of relatives nearby.

Eyewitnesses told of seeing another woman standing beside a blue car close to the scene of the accident and an elderly lady sitting at the side of the road.

One onlooker said that she was “terrified” after witnessing the aftermath of the accident.

She told the Tele: “I realised that something was wrong when we came into heavy traffic tailing back along Happyhillock Road.

“Then I saw the flashing lights and realised something had happened.

“It looked like a blue car had collided with a pedestrian.

“There was an older lady sitting at the side of the road.

“There were two ambulances there which had blocked the car in and the road was also blocked.

“Traffic was backed up along Happyhillock Road to the shops.”

The eyewitness said she felt especially sorry for the injured lady given the time of year.

She added: “I was really worried when I saw what was going on.

“I really hope that everyone involved is okay.

“It is the last thing that you want to see just before Christmas.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed officers had attended the incident.

He said: “There was a road traffic collision involving an elderly lady.

“She was conscious and breathing when we arrived at the scene.

“The ambulance service attended and checked the lady over at the roadside.

“She was then released into the care of a nearby relative.”