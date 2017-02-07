A brave pensioner has told how he grabbed a bogus workman by the scruff of the neck and threw him out of his house in Dundee — just weeks after suffering a heart attack and stroke.

Fred Lindsay, 72, from Fintry, was targeted in his home by two men who he suspected were trying to take money from him.

He was in his home on Friday when a young workman knocked on his front door, saying he was there to fix issues in his home linked to water and drainage.

The retired bus driver had no reason to be suspicious and let the man in.

Mr Lindsay, of Finella Place, said: “He was probably 18 or 19 and he seemed like a nice lad.

“We went into the kitchen and after a while I went into my living room — and there was another guy in there too.

“I don’t know where he came from but I didn’t invite him in.

“I was so angry. How dare he come in uninvited? He was just stood there.

“And I just reacted. I grabbed him by the scruff of his neck and threw him out of my house. I couldn’t believe it.”

Mr Lindsay had his heart attack and stroke just a month ago and says this latest episode had left him concerned.

He said: “I’m not keeping that well and it doesn’t do my health any good all this worry.

“They probably know I live on my own and maybe they had been watching me.

“That’s a horrible thought.

“I’ve managed these people before. I used to be a bus driver — but I’d be concerned they’ll get someone less able to defend themselves.”

Neighbour Eleanor Price, 71, a retired general assistant, added: “I was out when it happened but we all keep an eye on the guys on their own, particularly Fred who hasn’t been very well recently. Good for Fred for not taking it, though.”

Police are investigating the incident and said they’d received reports of bogus workmen targeting properties in Fintry and Stobswell.

They described one of the men as being of heavy build with ginger hair and wearing a black jacket. Another was in his early twenties, of slim build with dark hair, and the third was around 6ft tall, 35 to 40 years old with a beard and wearing a navy baseball cap, navy quilted jacket, jeans and trainers.

They were thought to have been using a black saloon-style car.