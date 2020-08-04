OAP tries to trace cyclist who helped him after accident ripped his lip off on holiday in Angus

An OAP’s first holiday after lockdown turned to disaster after he was knocked over by a cyclist and had to have his lip stitched back on.

John Tait was knocked out cold after the accident, during a trip to his daughter’s caravan at Riverview Park, Monifieth.

The 83-year-old arrived in Angus on July 27 for a week’s holiday, but ending up spending his time away in Ninewells, where he required 40 stitches.

But, rather than being angry at the cyclist, John wishes to thank him for the care and attention he showed him after the unfortunate accident.

John, who travelled to Angus with wife Aileen from their west coast home, said: “We had just arrived in Monifieth that day and around 10pm that night I was walking to my car on the path beside Tayview Caravan Park.

“Out of the blue I was hit from behind by a racing cyclist, knocked to the ground and knocked unconscious.”

Now recovering back home in Riddrie, near Glasgow, the retired prison officer said he has no recollection of what happened, but was later told that the cyclist stayed with him, called for an ambulance and even accompanied him to Ninewells Hospital.

John said: “I was later told I was unconscious for 10 minutes during which time the cyclist was very worried about me.

“He stayed with me and came to hospital with me. At that point no one knew who I was but eventually once we got to the hospital they were able to call my wife very briefly from my mobile phone before the battery died.”

“I had been out cold and when I came to I was extremely concussed and confused. I could barely remember my name and had to really think about where I was and what I had been doing.

“Eventually I was able to remember my Glasgow address and tell the hospital staff.”

John added: “I was pretty badly injured and my lip was torn off in the crash. A specialist was brought in to reattach it and he did so using 40 stitches.

“I also suffered a broken right humerus. All told I needed to spend six days in Ninewells so that was the rest of my holiday gone”

John now wants to contact the cyclist, who he believes may blame himself for the incident.

He added: “It was getting dark and I was wearing all dark clothing. This was partly all my own fault.

“I think he was pretty badly shaken up and possibly also hurt and I was told his his bike was pretty mangled.

“Nonetheless he stayed with me and even came to the hospital with me. I used to be a racing cyclist and I know these bikes are expensive. I would love to speak to him.

“He told me his name but I was way too out of it to remember. All I remember was it was a short name like Bob, or Alf, or Joe.

“I really hope someone reads this and puts us in touch.”