OAP robbed and left battered and bruised in his own car on Dundee street

Police are hunting a man and woman who robbed an elderly pensioner in his own car during a “disgusting” attack.

A 72-year-old man was left battered and bruised following an alleged assault in the early hours of yesterday in the Maryfield area.

The thugs are reported to have taken the man’s wallet, mobile phone and car keys during the attack.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed the pensioner had been taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

One family member took to social media, calling on the community to help identify the pair to police.

She said: “My grandad was assaulted . . . he gave a couple a lift and the male refused to leave the car, he became aggressive and assaulted my grandfather. He robbed him of all his belongings and broke his jaw.”

Councillor Georgia Cruickshank, who represents the Maryfield ward for Labour, said the “disgusting” attack had shamed the close-knit community.

She said: “I think it is a disgusting crime.

“I hope that the police find them soon to prevent it from happening to anybody else. My thoughts are with the victim.

“There is so much good happening in the area, but this is a slight on it.”

A spokesman for the force said: “Police Scotland is investigating an alleged robbery which took place about 2.15am on Sunday May 26 on Dundonald Street.

“A 72-year-old-man was assaulted and had items stolen from him by a man and a woman.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment but was not seriously injured.

“Officers are following positive lines of inquiry and would ask anyone with any information that could assist the investigation to call 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 0650 of May 26.”