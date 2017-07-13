A woman in her late 20s was sexually assaulted at The Miley near Harefield Road, Dundee at around 3.50pm yesterday.

The woman was walking along the path which is an old railway line when she was approached by a man, who banged into her and sexually assaulted her.

She was shocked but unhurt by the incident.

The man is described as being aged between 17 and 25 years, five foot ten inches tall, of stocky build with broad shoulders.

At the time of the incident he had no clothing on his top half and a red top tied around his waist.

He was also wearing dark coloured tracksuit bottoms, white trainers and a two-tone coloured baseball cap.

Officers are keen to trace a woman who was in the area at the time.

She was on a bicycle and is described as in her 60s, with long grey/silver coloured hair, tied back in a long braid.

Her bike is described as being green in colour.

A police statement said: “We would appeal to this woman to come forward.

“Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting CR/18132/17 or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”