OAP in hospital after being robbed in ‘traumatic’ incident near Hilltown playpark

An 83-year-old woman is in hospital after being robbed near a playpark in the Hilltown.

A man grabbed the woman’s bag and pushed her to the ground before running off in the direction of Kinloch Street, at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

The victim is currently in hospital being treated for her injuries.

Officers have said that they believe the person responsible was a white man, of slim build with brown collar-length hair.

He was wearing a khaki green jacket with a bright green hoodie underneath. He also had on dark trousers and dark coloured Nike trainers with white soles.

Detective Inspector Gavin McKinlay of Dundee CID, said: “This has been an extremely frightening and traumatic incident for the woman who is now in hospital being treated for her injuries.

“It is vital that we trace the person responsible. We are looking for any witnesses who may have witnessed the robbery or observed the suspect in the area before or running away after the incident to come forward.”

“Information can be provided to Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 2937 of 15 October, or reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”