OAP grinds bus to a halt in bizarre protest after being denied on at Dundee stop

A pensioner has been caught on camera staging a bizarre protest against a bus driver for reportedly refusing him entry onto the service.

The elderly man was seen standing in front of a double decker bus in Seagate on Saturday night with his bus pass pressed against the driver’s windscreen.

The number 20 service bound for Kirriemuir via Forfar was delayed for several minutes due to the stand-off, said to have been caused when the man tried to board at the wrong stop.

One passer-by who saw the confrontation described the scene as being like a hostage negotiation.

He added: “The guy was telling a taxi driver in front he was 77 years old and just wanted to board the bus.

“He just said the driver wasn’t letting him on as he wasn’t at the right stop. He was standing front and centre in the way of the bus.

“He basically took the bus hostage. There were other passengers on the service though I wasn’t sure how many. As it was ongoing the bus had its hazard lights on.

“I can honestly say I’ve never seen anything like it. The old guy was quite smartly dressed but he was distressed he couldn’t get on the service.

“He did say he was just wanting to get back to Forfar and reiterated that he wasn’t being allowed on.”

A spokesman for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “There was a minor delay to service 20 in Dundee on Saturday at approximately 8.15pm, when a gentleman was trying to use the service after missing it from the bus station.

“It is important for us to operate safely and adhere to the registered stopping arrangements which means it’s not always possible to stop the journey at random points, and we are currently investigating the full circumstances of this incident.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our regular customers.”