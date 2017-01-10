An 80-year-old female pedestrian involved in a car crash in Tayside a year ago has died in Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

Mary Lawson, of Gannochy, sustained serious injuries after a collision with a green Land Rover towing a trailer in Scone, Perthshire, on January 3.

A police statement said: “Police Scotland can confirm that an 80-year-old woman pedestrian who sustained serious injuries following a road traffic collision that happened near Gannochy, Scone, Perthshire on Tuesday, January 3 has succumbed to her injuries and sadly died at Ninewells Hospital on Sunday, January 8.

“She has been named as Mary Lawson of Gannochy. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”