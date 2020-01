A pensioner has admitted attacking a man outside a doctor’s surgery.

Brian Archibald, 70, pleaded guilty by letter to assaulting Harry McLean in the car park of Downfield Medical Practice on November 6.

Archibald headbutted Mr McLean. The Clive Road man admitted shouting at Mr McLean as well as acting in an aggressive manner.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until later this year.