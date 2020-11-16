O2 Christmas commercial: Dundee figure skater stars in new TV ad

A Dundee figure skater has become a star of the small screen after appearing in network giant O2’s first ever Christmas commercial.

Darcy Murdoch, from Birkhill, featured on the 60 second ad premiered in a primetime slot on Saturday evening, during The Voice on ITV.

It shows Darcy skating in a winter landscape alongside Bubl, the network’s robot mascot.

Darcy’s little sister Lexi, 7, was also filmed as part of the ad and her version will hit our screens in the coming days.

The pair were selected out of hundreds of other young hopefuls across the country for the roles.

Darcy and Lexi’s mum, Dawn, said: “It all started a few months ago when the girls’ skating coaches at Dundee Ice Arena, Debbi and Simon Briggs said that O2 were looking for a 10-year old to skate and act in their Christmas advert.

“Darcy was keen to apply and went through all the auditions until finally being chosen to take part.

“The team were also then looking for another little girl and Lexi auditioned and also got the role.”

Darcy and Lexi have both skated with Dundee Ice Club since they were four and two respectively.

And Dawn said they loved taking part in the ad – but have kept it quiet since filming earlier this year.

She said: “They just loved filming the roles and the producer said that Darcy was a natural, just doing what was needed intuitively.

“Darcy has also stayed very modest about it all, not even telling her friends that it was to be on television at the weekend.

“However, she was very excited when she saw the finished product for the first time herself.”

It marks a first foray into Christmas advertising for O2, as the company tries to make the most of a market which has been made popular by the likes of John Lewis in recent years.

In the production, Darcy begins to take her first steps on the ice and help is at hand in the form of Bubl the robot, O2’s brand mascot.

Bubl and Darcy gliding around on the ice, supporting each other as they make some Christmas magic.

The dream then fades and reveals Darcy is actually watching Olaf’s Frozen Adventure on Disney+ via her new tablet.

Nina Bibby, chief marketing officer at O2, said: “Our story brings to life the power of imagination, and the importance of connectivity at a time when we might be apart from the people and things we love.

”We wanted to bring some Christmas magic to screens this year, and Darcy is a true star. It’s magical to see her doing the sport she loves alongside our helpful robot Bubl.’