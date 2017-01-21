Six nurses who work for Angus Health and Social Care Partnership have been presented with the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland long service award to mark 21 years working in the community.

Community cardiac rehabilitation nurse Pauline Crozier, district nurses Ann Bowdler, Beverley Boler and Fiona Petrie and community staff nurses Eleanor Greig and Karen Fletcher all received certificates and badges.

The partnership’s chief officer Vicky Irons said: “We are very lucky to have such dedicated professionals caring for the Angus population.”